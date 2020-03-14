QCrime: Tripura Man Held After 23-Yr-Old Woman’s Burnt Body Found
1. Man Arrested After Charred Body of 23-Year-Old Woman Found in West Tripura
A charred body of a 23-year-old woman was found at a village in West Tripura district Friday, 13 March. The body was first spotted by local residents who informed the police. The body was later sent for a post-mortem.
“All we know is the body was charred. We don’t know if she suffered any sexual assault before death because we don’t have the post mortem report yet,” a police official said.
A case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged by the police. Based on a preliminary investigation, police have arrested the victim’s neighbour. He will be produced before a local court on Friday.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Man Rapes, Impregnates Minor Stepdaughter
The police are hunting for a 40-year-old ‘stepfather’ who has allegedly raped and impregnated his 16-year-old stepdaughter in Navagam locality on the outskirts of Rajkot.
The crime came to light after the survivor was diagnosed with four-month-old pregnancy. The survivor’s mother lodged a complaint against the accused on Thursday, 12 March.
The girl alleged that the man had been threatening to kill her if she complained about the crime to anyone.
"As soon as the complaint was lodged in this connection, we launched a manhunt for the accused,” said A J Lathiya, sub-inspector with Rajkot mahila police station.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Kolkata: Woman, Son Beat Neighbour to Death
A woman and her teenage son were arrested for allegedly beating a neighbour to death following a heated altercation between the woman and the man at Nonadanga slum on Thursday, 12 March.
Police said, Sujit Biswas (35) had come to the woman’s home in an inebriated state around 11:30 pm on Thursday and begun shouting at the woman and even broke their clay oven that angered the woman and the son and the duo began beating the man with a brick and a bamboo stick. He was taken to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where he died in the early hours of Friday.
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. Six-Yr-Old Girl Dies in School, Parents Allege Teacher Beat Her to Death
A six-year-old girl student of a private school who reportedly fainted while playing in the school ground during her PET period at Kejalnayakkanpatti near Kandhili in Tirupattur district was declared brought dead at Tirupattur Government Hospital on Tuesday, 10 March.
Charging that the girl was beaten to death by one of her teachers and demanding that the school administration take responsibility for her death, parents and relatives of the girl protested in front of the institution.
A case under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered and further investigation is on, said the police.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. 14-Yr-Old Boy Sent to Reformation Home for Sodomising 3-Yr-Old in Kharar
A 14-year-old boy from Nepal will spend three years in a reformation home for sexually exploiting his three-year-old cousin.
“The juvenile has been convicted for committing sodomy with a minor victim... which is against the order of nature. So, considering the nature and gravity of offence, I do not find any justification to grant the concession of probation,” ruled Ruchi Swapan Sharma, principal magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Mohali, while awarding the sentence.
The matter dates back to May 2019 when the police had swung into action after the Childline had received a call from the victim’s mother about the sexual assault on the girl.
The juvenile, whose father and victim’s father were brothers and lived together in Kharar working as labourers, was a student of Class 8.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Abducted Man Taken to Pune, Made to Pay ₹37 L
Satyanarayan Rao Bhandari, managing director of AP Mercantile Cooperative Credit Society Limited was kidnapped from Kamothe, taken to Pune where he was held hostage for a day and let go only after he paid ₹ 37.1 lakh to his kidnappers. The victim had gone to Kamothe from south Mumbai after a man named Ankit Jain called Bhandari. Jain told him he wants to deposit ₹5 crore in the society.
Bhandari and the branch manager Syed Moinuddin went to meet Jain Kamothe by train. At the railway statiom, a man approached them and told Bhandari that Jain had sent a car to pick him up. The person asked Moinuddin to wait at the station.
They took Bhandari to Pune where they kept him at a farmhouse. The accused made him transfer ₹37.1 lakh in their account and left and a day later, dropped him at a bus stand on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The accused gave him a ticket to Mumbai and put him in a bus.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Two Booked for Siphoning off School Funds
A case of cheating has been registered against two trustees of a school in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi town for allegedly misappropriating funds to the tune of ₹ 85.95 lakh, police said on Friday, 13 March.
As per the complaint lodged by another school trustee, the duo had allegedly diverted funds in the form of fees and other income worth ₹85.95 lakh towards their construction company. They had been involved in illegalities since 2015 and had also fabricated documents and used fake letterheads, the complaint stated.
A case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo, the official added.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
