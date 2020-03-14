QCrime: Tripura Man Held After 23-Yr-Old Woman’s Burnt Body Found

A charred body of a 23-year-old woman was found at a village in West Tripura district Friday, 13 March. The body was first spotted by local residents who informed the police. The body was later sent for a post-mortem.

“All we know is the body was charred. We don’t know if she suffered any sexual assault before death because we don’t have the post mortem report yet,” a police official said.

A case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged by the police. Based on a preliminary investigation, police have arrested the victim’s neighbour. He will be produced before a local court on Friday.

(Source: The Indian Express)