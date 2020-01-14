QCrime: WB Man Killed in Firing by Forest Officials & More
1. West Bengal: Man Killed in Firing by Forest Officials, Probe Ordered
A 33-year-old man was shot allegedly by forest officials at Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district on Sunday, 12 January, triggering protest on Monday, 13 January.
The state government has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.
According to sources, the Forest Department personnel were on routine patrolling when they found some suspicious movements and opened fire, during which Bimal Rabha, a resident of Uttar Mendabari area, was hit by a bullet. Rabha, stated to be mentally-challenged, was taken to Alipurduar district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
On Monday, 13 January, the villagers vandalised government vehicles and a forest department office in Kudal Basti under Hasimara police outpost area, demanding action against the guilty officials and a government job for the deceased’s kin.
A huge police force was deployed in the area. Senior forest officials also reached the spot and assured the villagers to look into the matter.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Panchkula-Based Businessman, Who Duped Chandigarh Man of Rs 50 Lakh, Arrested
Zirakpur police arrested a Panchkula-based businessman for allegedly duping a Chandigarh resident of Rs 50 lakh. The accused, Vijay Kumar Jindal, was arrested and remanded in two-day police custody on Monday, 13 January.
Police said that a resident of Sector 18, Chandigarh, Ajay Kumar, lodged the complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal on 22 November, alleging that the accused was known to him and duped him to the tune of Rs 50 lakh.
Ajay Kumar said in his complaint that he wanted to invest his money for income and Vijay Kumar allured him of investing the money in his Chandigarh City Centre project on VIP road.
The complainant alleged that Vijay Kumar presented himself as one of the partners of the project and took money from him.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Mumbai-Based Model’s Rape: Accused Former Sub-Inspector Says He Was Falsely Implicated
Former Sub-Inspector of Chandigarh Police Naveen Phogat, who is facing charges for allegedly raping a Mumbai-based model at a Chandigarh hotel, stated in the court on Monday that he was falsely implicated in the rape case following a tussle with the senior Cyber Crime Investigation Cell Police officers.
Phogat who is facing the trial for raping a 28-year-old Mumbai-based model under sections 376 (2) (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, recorded his statements under section 313 of CrPC, in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonam R Joshi.
Phogat also submitted in the court that the inspector in the SIT was investigating the case of the alleged complaint and he (Phogat) was then involved in the rape case on account of the stated tussle.
The matter is now scheduled for hearing on 15 January, when the defense counsel will submit the list of defense witnesses.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Gurugram: Four Killed in Separate Hit-And-Run Cases
Three men were killed after a 12-wheeler truck allegedly hit their motorcycle on Sidhrawali road in Bilaspur on the evening of 12 January. The police said the men sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.
According to the police, the deceased were identified as Sukhbir (30) from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, Rajiv Kumar (23) from Etah in Uttar Pradesh and Vinod Pal (24) from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pardesh.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohammed Jahid of the Bilaspur police station said they were riding their motorcycle in the service lane when the accident took place.
The police said the truck has a Rajasthan registration number.
A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death of negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station on Sunday. The victims’ bodies were handed over to their families after a post-mortem examination on Monday.
In a separate incident, a man in his thirties was killed after a container truck allegedly hit him while he was answering nature’s call near KMP toll plaza near Manesar on Sunday night. The police said the man succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
According to the police, the victim was identified as Prakash Singh, a resident of Kaithal. The incident took place Sunday, 12 January, around 9 pm when he had come to Sohna to sell fodder on his tractor.
(Source: HIndustan Times)
5. Mumbai: RP Constable Arrested for ‘Robbing and Sexually Assaulting’ Cabbie
The Mumbai Police on Monday, 13 January, arrested a constable attached with the Railway Protection Force for allegedly robbing, extorting and sexually assaulting a 43-year-old cab driver. Police said the accused, who was in an inebriated state, allegedly forced himself on the cab driver near the railway quarters at P D’Mello Road. He was arrested from the spot after two passersby informed the police.
According to police officers, the incident took place late on Sunday, 12 January. Police said the victim, who is an app-based cab driver, was waiting near the Mumbai Commissionerate office, when he got a pick-up message from Carnak Bunder.
A police officer said, “He followed the GPS and reached the pick-up location at 11.50 pm. He was waiting when the constable approached him and asked to be dropped at Grant Road.”
The driver refused, saying he was waiting for another passenger who had booked the cab. When the accused, identified as Amit Singh, told the driver that he was a constable and also allegedly gave death threats, the driver agreed to ferry him.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Ludhiana: Teacher Shoots Self, Police Says She Was Depressed Due to Lone Child Moving Abroad
A woman allegedly shot herself dead on Monday, 13 January, at her residence in Khanna’s Gulmohar Nagar. She was a science teacher and was reportedly under depression after her only daughter had moved to Canada for studies. She used her husband’s licenced revolver to shoot herself in head, said police.
The deceased identified as Anjali Cham (42) was a teacher at A S Model Senior Secondary School in Khanna and also used to take tuition classes at home. She lived with her husband, Dharminder. On Monday morning around 7 am, when her students arrived for tuition, they kept ringing the doorbell but no one opened the door. Soon, her husband who was sleeping, came out to open the door and saw that Anjali was lying in pool of blood.
Police said that Anjali was “depressed” since her only daughter, Ravneet, had moved to Canada on study visa two years back. “She used to feel alone. Though she had sent her daughter to Canada for studies but loneliness was making her unhappy. The woman’s parents haven’t raised any suspicion. She used .32 bore licenced revolver of her husband to shoot herself in the head,” said Sub-Inspector Keemti Lal, additional SHO, Khanna City-2 police station.
The police filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC after her parent’s family did not raise any suspicion of the incident being a murder. Body was given to family after autopsy.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Woman, on Vacation to Digha, Taken to Hotel, Raped
A 42-year-old woman, waiting at the Digha station in West Bengal after missing her train, was taken to a hotel and allegedly raped, police said on Monday, 13 January.
The woman, a resident of Englishbazar in Malda district, came to Digha on a vacation on morning of 12 January, and was supposed to return in the evening but missed her train, police said, adding that she was then waiting at the station.
Later in the night, a man working at a hotel in nearby Talshari, which is in Odisha, approached her and she went along with him to spend the night there, police said.
At the hotel, she was given tea, laced with sedatives, and after that she was allegedly raped, police said. The woman was then taken to a nearby forest on the sea beach and allegedly again raped over there, they said.
When she was being taken to the forest, some locals raised suspicion but the man told them that he was her family member, police said.
The man also allegedly looted her purse containing around Rs 5,000 and a mobile phone. The woman was found in the early hours of Monday, 13 January, near the forest area.
She has lodged a complained based on which a case has been filed and medical tests are being done, a senior officer of the East Midnapore district police said.
A suspect has been detained and police are further investigating the matter, he said.
(Source: The Times of India)
8. Man Bludgeons Woman to Death With Hammer, Ends Life After
A 37-year-old woman died after she was allegedly assaulted with a hammer on Monday, 13 January, by a man she knew. The attacker took his own life later the same night by jumping from a building in Bhandup (West).
According to the Bhandup police, the deceased, Yashmita Milind Salunke, a teacher, was attacked by Kishore Sawant near the parking space of her residential building on Tank Road on morning of 13 January.
Sawant, a real estate agent, managed to escape even as a guard tried to stop him. “As she was being attacked, the security guard of the building tried to intervene, but Sawant pushed him and ran away,” said Akhileshkumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone 7.
Police suspect the murder was pre-meditated as Sawant was carrying a hammer with him which was used to hit Salunke on her head due to which she sustained fatal injuries. The victim was bleeding heavily and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Salunke lived with her husband and two sons.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. 38-Yr-Old Held for Stalking, Sexually Harassing Woman
A 38-year-old man was recently arrested by the Chunabhatti police for stalking, sexually harassing and assaulting a 35-year-old woman.
According to the police, the complainant, a homemaker, and the accused, Waseem Khan, reside in the same locality. The complainant told the police that on 7 January, when she was going to the market, he passed comments on her. “She ignored Khan and told her husband about him. When her husband confronted Khan, he fled. However, on 8 and 9 January, Khan kept passing comments on seeing her and told her he was not scared of anyone,” said an officer.
On 10 January, while the complainant was going to the market with her daughter, Khan caught her hand and told her he liked her. “The woman then told her husband about it and they approached the police,” said the officer.
Khan was arrested on 11 January, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. “Khan was remanded in police custody till 13 January,” said a senior officer.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
