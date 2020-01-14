QCrime: WB Man Killed in Firing by Forest Officials & More

A 33-year-old man was shot allegedly by forest officials at Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district on Sunday, 12 January, triggering protest on Monday, 13 January.

The state government has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

According to sources, the Forest Department personnel were on routine patrolling when they found some suspicious movements and opened fire, during which Bimal Rabha, a resident of Uttar Mendabari area, was hit by a bullet. Rabha, stated to be mentally-challenged, was taken to Alipurduar district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

On Monday, 13 January, the villagers vandalised government vehicles and a forest department office in Kudal Basti under Hasimara police outpost area, demanding action against the guilty officials and a government job for the deceased’s kin.

A huge police force was deployed in the area. Senior forest officials also reached the spot and assured the villagers to look into the matter.

(Source: The Indian Express)