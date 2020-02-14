QCrime: MP Cop Held for Rape; Man Stabs Wife With Screwdriver
1. Madhya Pradesh Cop Arrested For Raping Woman, Holding Her Captive: Police
A police inspector has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and holding her captive in Gandhavani area near Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Thursday, 13 February.
The accused, NK Suryavanshi, 52, in-charge Inspector of Gandhavani police station was arrested late on Wednesday night, the official said.
"Suryavanshi held the woman captive at his house for more than three days and raped her. He was suspended on Tuesday after the incident came to light," District Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh said.
2. Kolkata: Man Stabs Wife With Screwdriver Suspecting ‘Affair’, Throws Acid on Her
A man allegedly threw acid on his wife in the city on Thursday, 13 February, before attacking her with a screw-driver on suspicion that she is having an extra-marital relationship, police said.
The woman who has been living with their two children at Kasba in south Kolkata is hospitalised with burn injuries on her neck and hands.
Police said their five-year-old son was present when he attacked her with a screw-driver, pinned her to the ground and threw acid on her.
The incident occured in front of their son’s school.
3. 7 Elephant Teeth Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized In Bengal, 1 Arrested: Cops
Seven elephant teeth worth around Rs 1.29 crore have been seized from a man travelling on a train in West Bengal, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, detectives of the DRI on Wednesday night arrested a person with the teeth aboard a Varanasi-bound train coming from Guwahati which had halted at New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal, the official said.
4. Minor Detained For Allegedly Raping, Killing Woman In Goa
The Goa police on Thursday has detained a minor boy for the alleged rape and killing of a 28-year-old woman at Porvorim near, an official said.
The police have launched a manhunt for another man involved in the crime, he added.
The woman's decomposed body was found in the forest near Porvorim on 10 February, the official said, adding that the victim has been identified as a native of Odisha, who was living in Goa.
A 16-year-old boy has been detained for raping the woman and killing her along with another man, deputy superintendent of police (Porvorim) Edwin Colaco said.
5. Rapist Sent to 12 Years in Jail on 10-Yr-Old Victim’s Testimony in Mohali
The testimony of an 11-year-old girl in court, where she also identified her tormentor, proved instrumental as a local court on Thursday sentenced the 29-year-old man to 12 years in jail for raping the minor girl.
The court of additional district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict, Sagar Kumar, a quack, who ran a clinic in Nayagaon.
Besides, the victim was awarded ₹5 lakh as compensation under the victim compensation scheme.
“The victim identified Kumar, who had raped her thrice before being arrested, which helped in his conviction,” said public prosecutor Manjit Singh.
6. 25-Year-Old Badlapur Resident Murders Brother-In-Law
A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his brother-in-law with a plough at Badlapur (East) on Thursday, 13 February, evening over a financial dispute.
According to police officers, the accused, Amar Vishwakarma, is a resident of Apatewadi in Badlapur. In the evening, the victim, identified as 27-year-old Prabhakar Wayal, had visited the accused’s home, to resolve a pending financial dispute. The police said Vishwakarma had taken a loan from the victim.
“The discussion between the two turned into a fight, following which the accused attacked his brother-in-law with a plough kept at his home. Some neighbours who witnessed the crime, rushed the victim to a nearby private hospital, where he declared dead,” an officer said.
7. Man Booked for Submitting Fake Papers in Court for Bail
A man was booked for allegedly submitting fake documents to a court while standing guarantee for the bail of an accused, police said on Thursday, 13 February.
An offence was registered against Jaffar Ali Ansari who stood as a guarantor for Bharat Tolani, an accused in a sexual assault case under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, an official said.
On 1 February , Ansari submitted documents such as ration card and driving licence to the Kalyan sessions court, which were sent to Ulhasnagar police station for verification, he said.
The Ulhasnagar police found that the documents had been fabricated, following which court officials filed a complaint, he added.
8. Pune: 26-Year-Old Man ‘Beaten to Death’ by Co-Passengers in Train Over Petty Dispute
A passenger was beaten to death, allegedly by his co-passengers, following a petty dispute on board an Express train near Pune in the early hours of Thursday, 13 February.
According to Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim is 26-year-old Sagar Janadran Markad, who lived in Kalyan in Thane district. Markad worked as an auto-rickshaw driver.
The incident took place on board the Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express, when Markad was on his way to Kruduwadi in Solapur to attend the funeral of a relative. He was travelling with his mother Manda, wife Jyoti and two-year-old daughter. The family boarded the general compartment of the Express train from Pune railway station at 12.45 am on Thursday.
9. Telangana: Rape Accused Tries to Flee Police Checkpost, Dies in Accident
One person was killed on Wednesday, 12 February, after the car he was fleeing while being stopped at a police checkpost met with an accident in Sangareddy district of Telangana. The deceased was one of three persons wanted for raping a woman on Tuesday.
The Zaheerabad DSP has identified the deceased as Kanaganti Soma Chary (45) from Kazipet, while his accomplices have been identified as his brother Kanaganti Bhrama Chary (38) and one Bandi Pavan Kumar (29). All are history-sheeters.
In her complaint, the rape survivor had alleged that she was selling gutkha sachets in a bus with her son when two men, pretending to be policemen in civil clothes, searched her bag. The men forced the woman to get off the bus on the pretext that she was being arrested for illegal transport of gutkha, a banned product in the Telangana.
