QCrime: MP Cop Held for Rape; Man Stabs Wife With Screwdriver

A police inspector has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and holding her captive in Gandhavani area near Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Thursday, 13 February.

The accused, NK Suryavanshi, 52, in-charge Inspector of Gandhavani police station was arrested late on Wednesday night, the official said.

"Suryavanshi held the woman captive at his house for more than three days and raped her. He was suspended on Tuesday after the incident came to light," District Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh said.