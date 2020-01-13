QCrime: SP Leader Shot in Mau; Minor Strangled to Death in Pune

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former village pradhan was shot dead while he was out for a morning walk at a village in Mau district on Sunday, 12 January.

The incident came to light when a resident spotted the body of 42-year-old Bijli Yadav in a field. Police suspect that an issue related to the upcoming panchayat election could be behind the murder.

On his wife Meena Yadav’s complaint, an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons at Mohammadabad police station. No one has been arrested.

A native of Shikwaliya village, Bijli Yadav is survived by his wife and five daughters. He was private contractor and owned two trucks.

Abhinav Kannaujia, Circle Officer of Mau, said around 7 am, they were informed that Yadav was shot dead. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Former Mau SP president Dharam Prakash said that Yadav was an old party worker and was in charge of Shikwaliya election booth .

