QCrime: Couple Held for Killing Student; Man Sexually Abuses Minor

A couple was arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar police Monday, 10 February, for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old B.Tech student in Jewar. The accused have been identified as Lakhpat and Suman.

They told police that the victim, Vikas Sharma, was allegedly blackmailing Suman, so they decided to kill him.

Three days ago, Vikas’s body was found outside his residence in Jewar’s Mangrauli. The body was sent for a post-mortem. According to police, the victim’s call detail records was accessed which showed he had multiple conversations with Suman. The couple and the victim lived in the same village.

(Source: The Indian Express)