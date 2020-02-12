QCrime: Couple Held for Killing Student; Man Sexually Abuses Minor
1. Noida: Couple Held for ‘Killing BTech Student Over Blackmail’
A couple was arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar police Monday, 10 February, for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old B.Tech student in Jewar. The accused have been identified as Lakhpat and Suman.
They told police that the victim, Vikas Sharma, was allegedly blackmailing Suman, so they decided to kill him.
Three days ago, Vikas’s body was found outside his residence in Jewar’s Mangrauli. The body was sent for a post-mortem. According to police, the victim’s call detail records was accessed which showed he had multiple conversations with Suman. The couple and the victim lived in the same village.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. 25-Yr-Old Sexually Assaults Minor, Threatens Her With Acid Attack
The Koregaon Park police in Pune have arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly threatening a juvenile after sexually assaulting her. Man threatened to throw acid on the minor if she disclosed the details of her sexual exploitation by him to her family members, according to the complaint.
The girl’s mother immediately rushed to the police station after her daughter confided in the school counsellor, who then, informed the family about the incident, said police officials.
The police have invoked relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the accused.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Ex-Education Official Held for Corruption
The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested Pravin Ahire, the then deputy director (Pune division) of education, for allegedly encouraging a staffer to accept a bribe and help forge government documents in 2019.
A press release issued by Sanjay Patil, additional superintendent of police (Anti-Corruption Bureau), stated that on 7 December, 2019, Raju Popat Khadve, a peon in the office of deputy director of education, Pune division, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 26,000 from a person on assurances of completing pending work.
According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ahire, the then deputy director of education, encouraged the accused and forged government documents.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Police Suspect Powai Man Killed Wife, Fled
A 65-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Powai on Monday, 10 February. Powai police suspect that the woman, identified as Sheela Lad, was killed by her husband Ajit who runs a garment unit at Chembur, after they found a handwritten note from their home which read, “We are under debt which we are unable to repay. My wife’s health condition is not good and we are ending our lives. No one else is responsible for our death.”
Preliminary investigations found that Ajit, who employed around 15 people in his garment unit in Chembur, had not paid the employees in the past two months as he was running into losses. “Ajit had a debt of ₹2 lakh,” said an officer from Powai police.
For now, Powai police has registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown accused.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Four Arrested for Duping Over 100 People by Posing as Govt Officials
The Faridabad police busted a Delhi-based gang of four for allegedly duping over 100 people, including one from Faridabad, of more than ₹4 crore on the pretext of reviving their expired insurance policies. While the four have been arrested, the mastermind is still at large, police said.
Police recovered 10 cellphones, 3 laptops, 12 checkbooks of different banks, 30 passbooks, 40 registers and ₹3 lakh cash.
A case under IPC sections 406 (breach of trust), 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) was registered at Dabua police station on 15 January.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Beetle Leaf Vendor Shot at in Noida, Police Dismiss It as ‘Accidental’ Firing
A betel leaf vendor was allegedly shot at “accidentally” and injured on Monday morning of 10 February, by unidentified persons in an SUV in Sector 20 area. A police probe is underway.
The unidentified men fled and Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals. The victim has given the police the vehicle’s registration number. The police believe that this was an accidental shooting. “It doesn’t seem the victim was targeted. The weapon probably fired accidentally,” commissioner of police, zone 1, Sankalp Sharma said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Five, Including 2 Juveniles, Held for Snatching Phones From Railway Commuters
The Government Railway Police (GRP), Vasai Road, has nabbed five people, including two juveniles, for allegedly snatching mobile phones from railway commuters by attacking them with sticks while perched on poles along the track.
From 10 cellphones recovered from the accused, GRP officials said they found selfies taken by the accused of them standing on the poles after committing the offences.
The police took action after repeated instances of passengers travelling to Diva from Vasai Road being hit by such “fatka gangs”.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Teenager Paraded Naked in Jaipur for Recording TikTok Video With Girl
In a shocking incident, a teenaged boy was paraded naked in Jaipur by a man and three others, simply because he had recorded a TikTok video with his sister.
The accused also assaulted the boy with a belt and recorded a video of him being paraded naked on the streets.
The video clearly shows how the teenager was forced by the accused to roam on the streets naked while his face is covered. The boy is seen apologising while the accused could be heard abusing him and telling him how they have taught him a lesson for filming the TikTok video.
Two people have been arrested for parading the teenager naked while two others who filmed the video are absconding.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Cops Nab Husband After Wife’s Post-Mortem Shows Assault
Vikhroli police on Monday, 10 February arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of murder after the post-mortem report revealed his wife died of internal injuries caused by physical assault.
The arrested accused Roland Montero is a resident of Vikhroli village. According to the police, the deceased, 31-year-old Emma, was assaulted during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at their residence.
The woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Police said there were no external injuries on her body apart from some abrasions.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
