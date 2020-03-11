QCrime: 7 Held in Mumbai For ‘Bank Fraud’; 2 Men Beaten To Death
1. Seven Arrested For ‘Trying To Fraud Bank of Rs 50 Crore’ In Mumbai
Seven people were arrested for allegedly trying to defraud a leading private sector bank of Rs 50 crore by attempting to pass off fake fixed deposit slips as original, the police said today.
Five people on Monday went to a bank and showed the slips and demanded the transfer of fixed deposit worth Rs 50 crore, an official said.
"Since the amount was a very big one, the slips were taken by the bank staff to the branch manager, who found several discrepancies. A verification test revealed the fixed deposit belonged to an Andhra Pradesh resident who had not authorised any such transaction," he said.
(Source: NDTV)
2. Mumbai Driver Creates Fake Social Media Profile of Woman as ‘Sex Worker’, Held
The cyber cell unit of Malad police on Tuesday, with the help of social media, traced and arrested a 37-year-old driver from Sion for allegedly creating a fake profile of the complainant and posting her phone number purporting it to be number of a commercial sex worker.
In November last year, the 35-year-old complainant, who works for a regional political party, had lodged an FIR under section 354 A (sexual harassment) and D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code and 67 A (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Two Men Beaten to Death By Friend After Fight In UP's Kanpur: Police
Two people were allegedly beaten to death by one of their friends late on Monday evening apparently after a quarrel, the police said in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur today.
Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, identified as Bhagwati Gudia, and his aides, a senior police officer said.
The two were identified as Manoj Chaurasya, 36, and Ajeet Yadav, 38.
The police officer said the two were at a shop in when Bhagwati Gudia, along with his men, reached there and had an altercation over some issue.
(Source: NDTV)
4. UP Woman, 53, Allegedly Killed By Brother-In-Law While Bathing In River
A 53-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district by her brother-in-law when she was taking a bath in a river, the police said today.
Police have arrested the accused.
A senior police officer today said, "Premrani, 53, mother of the village pradhan, died after she was attacked by her elder brother-in-law Rampal Rajput with an axe."
He said the incident took place on Monday when the woman was taking a bath along with other women in a river.
(Source: NDTV)
5. Delhi: Woman, Daughter Found Dead in Vasundhra Enclave
A 30-year-old model has been arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and her 25-year-old daughter at Mansara apartment in East Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave on Monday morning.
Police identified the victims as Sumita and her daughter Samrita. The accused, Vikrant Nagar alias Vinay, is learnt to have claimed during police questioning that he was in a relationship with Samrita, but she had started avoiding him of late. He is also learnt to have told police that she had started seeing someone else. Police are verifying his claims and conducting raids to catch Nagar’s associate, who allegedly helped him commit the murders.
(Source: Indian Express)
6. Girl, 16, Allegedly Commits Suicide After Boyfriend Leaks Intimate Video
A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Chharanagar locality of Gujarat's Ahmedabad after her boyfriend leaked their intimate video, the police said on Tuesday.
She hanged herself from the ceiling of her house on Monday evening due to depression, an official said.
"Her boyfriend leaked her intimate video to three of his friends who then circulated it further. On February 29, the girl's parents had lodged a rape complaint against her boyfriend after the leak came to their notice," he said.
(Source: NDTV)
7. Noida: On the Run After Snatching Chain, 2 Men Held in Shootout with Police
The men, who had allegedly snatched a chain and fled shortly before, were injured in an exchange of fire with the police while trying to flee. The incident took place Monday afternoon in Noida.
According to the Sector 49 police, the two had allegedly snatched a gold chain from Anand Kumar outside the Sector 76 Metro station around 2pm, after which the victim called the police helpline number (112).
“In his statement, Anand said that two men on a motorcycle stopped near him and pretended to ask him directions. As soon as he engaged with them, the pillion rider snatched his gold chain and the duo fled, after which the victim called us,” said Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer of the Sector 49 police station.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
