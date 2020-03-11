QCrime: 7 Held in Mumbai For ‘Bank Fraud’; 2 Men Beaten To Death

Seven people were arrested for allegedly trying to defraud a leading private sector bank of Rs 50 crore by attempting to pass off fake fixed deposit slips as original, the police said today.

Five people on Monday went to a bank and showed the slips and demanded the transfer of fixed deposit worth Rs 50 crore, an official said.

"Since the amount was a very big one, the slips were taken by the bank staff to the branch manager, who found several discrepancies. A verification test revealed the fixed deposit belonged to an Andhra Pradesh resident who had not authorised any such transaction," he said.

(Source: NDTV)