QCrime: DIG Suspended Over Molestation Charges; Ex-MLC Booked
1. Maharashtra Government Suspends DIG Over Charges of Molesting 17-Yr-Old Girl
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday suspended deputy inspector general Nishikant More, who has been booked for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl. The teenager went missing from her home on Tuesday.
“Preliminary inquiry into the molestation case found. More guilty under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has been absconding for the past few days and chose not to be present before the inquiry officer. We have decided to suspend him,” he said.
The girl’s father has alleged that constable Dinkar Salve, during a hearing in the case on Wednesday, threatened them not to pursue the case.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Pune Police Book Former MLC Anil Bhosale for Bank Fraud and Forgery
The Shivajinagar police on Wednesday night booked former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Anil Bhosale, his wife Jyotsana and fourteen others on charges of fraud and cheating. According to the First Information Report (FIR), Bhosale, who is the director of Pune-based Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank, underreported transactions worth Rs71.78 crore by hiding real transactions and instead presented bogus and fraudulent entries cum transactions and siphoned off the said amount.
Chartered accountant Yogesh Lakade (29), an independent auditor and a resident of Ambegaon Budruk, conducted an audit of the bank on the directions of the RBI and lodged the FIR on May 23, 2019, in this regard. The accused named in the FIR are Anil Bhosale; bank official Shailesh Bhosale; chief executive officer Tanaji Padwal; bank directors Vishnu Jagtap, Hanuma Sorte and twelve others, taking the total number of accused to sixteen, investigators said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna Suspended After Viral Video Chat Proved True
The Uttar Pradesh government Thursday suspended SSP of Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) Vaibhav Krishna after a Gujarat forensic lab confirmed the authenticity of his video chat with a woman that had gone viral on social media a few days ago, senior state government officials said.
Krishna had also triggered another controversy by ‘leaking’ to the media the secret report that he had sent to state authorities in November last year, alleging corruption in transfers and postings of officers, allegedly involving five IPS officers.
According to authorities, the forensic report of the video chat said there was “no sign of editing, alteration or morphing”.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Banned Kite String Sale: Ahead of Lohri, Ludhiana Police Registers 10 FIRs in a Day; Arrests 10
Ahead of Lohri on January 13, the Ludhiana police, in its special drive against banned plastic kite string, also known as ‘manjha’ and responsible for fatal injuries among humans and birds, have registered nine FIRs in a day against kite sellers allegedly found selling the string and arrested them. However, they were granted bailed at the spot.
Six such FIRs have been registered at division number 3 police station under section 188 (disobedience of orders duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC, section 39, 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act.
Two FIRs each have been registered at Daresi and division number 7 police station. Nearly 570 rolls of banned kite string have been recovered from the accused, said the police.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Kolkata: Day After Naihati Cracker Blast, Home Department Seeks Report
A day after seized firecrackers exploded while being defused on the banks of Ganga in North 24 Parganas district’s Naihati town, causing damage to buildings situated even on the other side of the river — Chinsurah in Hooghly — West Bengal Home department Friday sought a report from Barrackpore Police Commissionerate into the matter.
Police sources said the Barrackpore commissionerate is likely to give a report on Sunday. “They are waiting for a forensic report. Senior forensic officials are likely to visit the site Saturday,” said a source.
Barrackpore Police Commisoner Manoj Verma visited the spot on Friday.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Kolkata: 3 Buses Torched After Speeding Bus Runs Over Biker, 5 Arrested
Hundreds of people went on the rampage, torching three buses and vandalising one, after a speeding bus ran over a 32-year-old man in Mominpur area of Khidderpore in Kolkata on Friday morning. Three policemen also received minor injuries in stone-pelting by the mob. Five persons, including a woman, were arrested from the spot on charges of rioting and arson.
According to South Port police sources, the local residents claimed three buses were racing against each other when one of them hit Anil Verma who was riding a motorcycle.
A resident of Junction Road, Verma, who was apparently without a headgear, fell on road before being crushed under the wheels of the bus, police said, adding the victim died on the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Delhi Police Books Students For Violating Section 144 At Connaught Place
The Delhi Police has registered a case against a group of students who were protesting at Connaught Place for violating Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said on Friday.
The students were part of a march on Thursday to the HRD Ministry.
The march by hundreds of JNU students was stopped when they tried to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar's sacking over the January 5 violence in the campus.
(Source: PTI)
8. Mumbai: IT Professional With Cerebral Palsy Loses Rs 1 Lakh in E-Wallet Scam
An IT professional employed at a multinational company, who suffers from cerebral palsy, was duped of nearly Rs 1 lakh by a cyber fraudster who offered to help her update her digital wallet. Jasmina Khanna registered a complaint with the Oshiwara police.
On January 2, Khanna received a text that said her digital wallet account would be suspended if she did not update her KYC. A contact number was provided in the text message. Khanna called the number, but no one answered. The next day, she got a call from the same number. The caller told her that he was an agent with the digital wallet service and would guide her to update her KYC. He asked her to download an app called Team Viewer. Khanna’s physiotherapist warned her that the app would provide the caller with remote access to her phone. But the caller insisted it was the only way he could guide her with her KYC updation. Khanna downloaded the app, but the call got disconnected.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Man Killed, Body Buried In His Farm Over Due Payment In Maharashtra: Cops
A postmaster was killed over payment of contract farming dues near Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.
Three accused in the case, who buried the victim's body in his own farm in Kachurwarhi, were arrested on Thursday.
The victim, Ashok Dhaniram Wadibhasme, was a postmaster and also owned four acres of agriculture land.
The 54-year-old used to live in Nagpur with family and come to Kachurwarhi daily by train, said Inspector of Ramtek police station Dilip Thakur.
(Source: PTI)
