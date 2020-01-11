QCrime: DIG Suspended Over Molestation Charges; Ex-MLC Booked

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday suspended deputy inspector general Nishikant More, who has been booked for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl. The teenager went missing from her home on Tuesday.

“Preliminary inquiry into the molestation case found. More guilty under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has been absconding for the past few days and chose not to be present before the inquiry officer. We have decided to suspend him,” he said.

The girl’s father has alleged that constable Dinkar Salve, during a hearing in the case on Wednesday, threatened them not to pursue the case.

(Source: Hindustan Times)