QCrime: Delhi Youth Held For Murder; B’luru Tenant Beats Landlord

A 24-year-old youth, along with an accomplice, entered the apartment of his former girlfriend in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave and allegedly stabbed her as well her 45-year-old mother to death early morning on Monday, 9 March.

Police said the bodies of Sumita Mary and her 25-year-old daughter, Samrita, were found with multiple stab wounds in different rooms of the flat in Mansara Apartments.

The prime suspect, Vikrant Nagar, was held in the evening by Rajasthan cops from a Jaipur-bound bus. He had fled with cash, jewellery, Samrita’s phone and the family’s car. Nagar, an aspiring model, had recently come out of rehab for drug abuse.

(Source: Times Of India)