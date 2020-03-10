QCrime: Delhi Youth Held For Murder; B’luru Tenant Beats Landlord
1. Youth Enters East Delhi Flat, Kills Ex-Girlfriend & Her Mother
A 24-year-old youth, along with an accomplice, entered the apartment of his former girlfriend in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave and allegedly stabbed her as well her 45-year-old mother to death early morning on Monday, 9 March.
Police said the bodies of Sumita Mary and her 25-year-old daughter, Samrita, were found with multiple stab wounds in different rooms of the flat in Mansara Apartments.
The prime suspect, Vikrant Nagar, was held in the evening by Rajasthan cops from a Jaipur-bound bus. He had fled with cash, jewellery, Samrita’s phone and the family’s car. Nagar, an aspiring model, had recently come out of rehab for drug abuse.
2. Karate Instructor Held for Molesting 12-Year-Old in Mumbai
A 54-year-old karate instructor with a Sion-based school was arrested by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old student. During the investigation, police found that the victim was first sexually assaulted in the sports room of the school and later, the accused visited her residence and allegedly molested her.
According to the Sion police, the arrested accused, identified as Vishwanath Krishnachand Nayak, is a resident of Sion-Koliwada in Antop Hill.
The police said the minor’s mother, in her complaint to the police, said the incident took place on 6 March between 2:35 pm and 4 pm on the school premises.
3. Constable Arrested for Allegedly Demanding Bribe in Maharashtra
A police constable was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding Rs. 1.4 lakh as bribe from a gambling club owner, an official said on Monday, 9 March.
Constable Prashant Nandakumar Chaturbhuj, 36, was charged under Prevention of Corruption Act after he was held in a trap laid by the ACB, police said.
"A case has been registered against Bhujbal for demanding a bribe of Rs 1.4 lakh from a man for not taking action against his gambling club," the Deputy SP said.
4. Chandigarh: Two Held Guilty of Death of Six Persons After Liquor Vend Building Collapsed
The Additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh held two persons guilty in the death of the six persons, who died after roof of the single-storey liquor vend collapsed in 2015.
The convicts Ashok Kumar (then contractor), and Balwinder Singh (then engineer), were held guilty by the Court of ADJ Rajesh Sharma. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 13.
As per the prosecution, the case dates back to 28 December 2015, when six persons were killed and 11 were seriously injured when a liquor vend collapsed in Sector 26 Transport Area. The incident happened during the digging of an illegal basement in an adjoining bay shop (booth).
5. Bhuj Fraudsters Dupe Jaipur Jeweller of Rs 17 Lakh
Three Bhuj-based frauds who conned a Jaipur-based jeweller of Rs 17 lakh on February 21, were arrested on Saturday, 7 March. Police said accused Nawab Traya, Iqbal Chauhan and Hasan Naude had cheated Pawan Soni.
Soni had come into contact with Traya on social media after the latter had created a fake ID in the name of Rajendra Soni on Facebook and offered to sell gold at two to three percent less from the original.
According to the police, Traya told Soni that he would sell the gold at 15% less price, if he took delivery of the metal in Bhuj. Lured by the offer, Soni and his uncle Radheshyam came to Bhuj on February 21 and met Traya.
6. Sensational Murder of Lawyer Solved, Domestic Help Among Two Arrested in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday, 9 March claimed to have solved the sensational murder case of a senior city-based lawyer with the arrest of two persons including his domestic help and recovery of various stolen items.
Deepak Chouhan (26) alias "Deepu" and Sunil Kohli (30) alias Lambu, both residents of Madhya Pradesh, were arrested by a special team of J&K police investigating the murder of 65-year-old lawyer, Reyaz Ahmad Buchh, in his house at Greater Kailash here on February 24, a police spokesperson said.
"The duo were arrested with active help from Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Punjab police.
7. Teacher Held for Repeatedly Raping Minor Students in Jajpur School
A 31-year-old teacher of a government-run school was arrested for allegedly raping two minor students repeatedly in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Monday, 9 March.
The teacher of an upper primary school at Karada under Panikoili police station was arrested on Sunday on the basis of complaints filed by the parents of the victims.
Ajaya Kumar Jena, Inspector In-charge of Panikoili police station, said the part-time instructor was accused of repeatedly raping two class 6 students in the school premises after classes were over on the pretext of teaching them privately.
8. Mumbai: Jaipur Duo Try to Fly to Qatar on Fake Visas; Held
Two people from Rajasthan were arrested at Mumbai Airport moments before they were to board a flight for Qatar capital Doha on fake visas, police said on Monday, 9 March.
A Crime Branch official identified the persons, arrested on Thursday, 5 March as Sikandar Alam (36) and Reshma Katat (26), both from Jaipur.
"When immigration officers checked the visas of Alam and Katat, they found them to be fake. Sahar police station was alerted which handed over the case to the Mumbai Crime Branch," he said.
The two have told police they paid Rs 50,000 each to an agent in Jaipur to fly to Doha to look for jobs there, he said.
9. Bengaluru: Tenant Assaults Landlord for Asking His Family to Vacate
Asked to vacate his house for creating nuisance and behaving indecently, a youth and three of his associates allegedly assaulted the landlord and vandalised his car in T Dasarahalli.
Bagalagunte police have arrested the tenant and his minor friend. Efforts are on to nab the others. Police said Ramesh G, 52, a resident of T Dasarahalli, had rented out his ground-floor house to Subramanya, a private firm employee. Subramanya lived with his wife and three sons, including prime accused Venkatesh S, 25.
Ramesh objected to Venkatesh honking unnecessarily, riding his bike rashly on the building premises, bringing his friends to the building and making noise by watching videos on the mobile outside his house.“Venkatesh told Ramesh his father was paying the rent and they were not freeloaders. Ramesh later asked them to vacate the house,” police said.
