QCrime: Delhi Sees Max Crimes Against Women; Avni Case Reopened

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2018 ranks Delhi as the metropolitan city with the highest number of crimes against women, yet again.

In 2018, 13,640 cases were registered on complaints made by women in the city. Not only is the number of crimes the highest in capital, pending cases are also high and outnumber the number of cases in 2018. Over 18,198 cases have been pending since 2017. These include rape, harassment, stalking, acid attack, cruelty by husband or relatives etc. In Mumbai, the number of pending cases is 7,663.

According to senior police officials and women safety experts, high reportage of cases of crime against women is to be encouraged, as it means that more people are willing to lodge complaints in such cases, where there is a lot of stigma against reportage.