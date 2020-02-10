QCrime: BJP Leader Shot Dead By Husband; 15-Yr-Old Raped in Pune
1. BJP Leader Shot Dead By Husband In Gurgaon Over Suspected Affair: Cops
A woman BJP leader from Gurgaon in Haryana was shot dead allegedly by her husband who suspected her of having an illicit relationship, a police official said on Sunday, 9 February.
The woman, state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha, was speaking to her sister over the phone on Saturday evening when her husband, Sunil, allegedly opened fire at her from his licensed revolver, the police official of Gurgaon's Sector 10-A police station said quoting the FIR registered in the case.
"The husband, an ex-serviceman, who worked in a private company as a security officer, suspected that she had illicit relations," he said over the phone.
2. Man Arrested for Rape of 15-Yr-Old Girl in Pune
The Pune city police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl. The incident took place on Saturday, 8 February.
According to the police, the accused threatened to throw acid on the girl and harm her family members.
The girl was on her way to school when the accused kidnapped her and took her to Wagholi. He threatened to throw acid at her and allegedly raped her.
Police said that he also made a video of the act and threatened to circulate it on social media, the FIR stated.
3. Delhi: 21-Yr-Old Drug Dealer Operating Through the ‘Dark Web’ Arrested
A 21-year-old from Lucknow, an operative of one of the biggest illegal drug markets on the ‘dark web’, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 31 January . As per the NCB, the accused, Dipu Singh, is India’s first narcotics vendor on the ‘dark web’ to be caught and has allegedly sold drugs through medical suppliers in India and third-party vendors all over the world.
‘Dark web’ is that part of the internet which cannot be accessed by ordinary search engines, and is used for illegal activities like buying drugs, hacking accounts, among others.
NCB Deputy Director General Rajesh Nandan Srivastava said Singh has sold psychotropic drugs to clients in Romania, UK, USA, Spain and a few other European countries
4. Mumbai: Former Dawood Aide Arrested for Extortion
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested a former associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim for allegedly extorting money from a businessman in South Mumbai. The accused, Tariq Parveen, had initially offered to mediate when the businessman began receiving extortion calls from gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, officials said.
According to police, the businessman, who operated a firm selling dry fruits, was first threatened by Lakdawala in 2013. Lakdawala, also a former aide of Dawood, was arrested last month, and had allegedly threatened to kill the businessman unless he paid him Rs 2 crore.
5. Nine Electrocuted in Odisha After Live Wire Falls on Bus
At least nine people, including three children, were electrocuted and over 30 others were injured when a bus in which they were travelling came in contact with an 11KV live transmission wire in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday, the police said.
A group of 43 people from Dangulupadu village was on its way to attend an engagement ceremony in Sikharada village of Ganjam’s Golanthara area when the bus came in contact with the sagging overhead transmission line near Melpaturu village.
According to the police, the bus caught fire. The power department took at least half-an-hour to snap the electricity connection.
6. Madhya Pradesh Man Found Dead With His Head Crushed, Police Arrest 6
Four days after the body of a man was found with the head crushed, police in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh have arrested his wife, mother, elder brother and three others, including two contract killers, a senior official said on Sunday.
The body of Roop Singh (45) was recovered on 6 February from Manjri River near Piplod village, and a probe had zeroed in on his wife Shobha Bai, mother Parvati Bai and elder brother Santosh Rajput, Superintendent of Police Shivdayal Singh said.
“The three confessed to the crime and were arrested. A quack Mukesh and two contract killers Lal Bahadur and Bablu were arrested on the basis of information provided by them,” he added.
7. Chhattisgarh Police Book BJPLeader, RTI Activist for Threatening Woman Cop
Chhattisgarh police have registered a case against the chairman of state-run communication research centre and a BJP spokesperson for allegedly threatening a woman police officer in Raipur, police said on Sunday, 9 February.
Raipur superintendent of police (SP), Arif Sheikh, said a case was registered on Saturday against chairman of Kabir Sanchar Sodhpeeth, Kunal Shukla, and state BJP spokesperson Gaurishankar Srivas, under sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
Shukla, who is also an RTI activist, was recently appointed chairman of the Kabir Sanchar Sodhpeeth institute at the Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication by the Congress government.
8. 3 Dead After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Ghaziabad
Three men died after being hit by a speeding car in Ghaziabad, the police said on Sunday, 9 February.
The accident took place on Saturday night when the car, which was on its way to Vaishali, hit a scooter coming from the opposite direction, injuring two people, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain said. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.
Police found the car's number plate from the spot and have found the owner of the car. A case has been registered against her.
9. School Van Driver Charged For Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old: Nagpur Police
A teenage girl was allegedly molested by the driver of her school van in Umred, which is in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, last week, police said on Sunday.
Following a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the police have registered an FIR against the 37-year-old driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He is yet to be arrested, a police officer said.
"The matter came to light on Saturday when the girl, a student of class 10, refused to go to her school in the van," he said.
