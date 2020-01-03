QCrime: 4-Year-Old Abducted, Raped; Man Booked for Molesting Woman
1. 4-Year-Old Abducted, Raped: Police
A four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a relative in a village in Jayashankar Bhoopalpalli district, police officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, police officials said the girl, along with her mother and grandmother, was asleep in their house in Konampet village on Tuesday night when the accused, a 36-year-old relative of the girl, entered the house, took the child away and allegedly raped her.
The girl’s mother woke up early Wednesday, found her daughter missing and started a search, they said. Later, the girl was found in a nearby cotton field and she narrated the incident, the police said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Man Booked for Molesting Woman in Noida’s Sector 49
A man was booked on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a woman in Sarfabad village, under the jurisdiction of Sector 49 police station.
The suspect has been identified as Satyapal Yadav and is also a resident of Sarfabad, the police said.
The woman’s husband had filed a complaint in Sector 49 police station on Tuesday in the matter. The complainant said he works as a street food vendor.
“My wife and I live in a rented accommodation in the village. Initially, Yadav told me that I need to a pay monthly amount as extortion in order to continue my work. Later, he started stalking my wife whenever she went to the market to buy goods,” the woman’s husband said in his complaint.
The complainant added, “The man wanted to be with my wife. He threatened her that he would kill me if she does not meet his demands,” he said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Two Women ‘Gang-Raped’ While Bengal Celebrated New Year, Five Arrested
At least five persons were arrested in connection with two incidents of alleged gang-rape on the New Year’s Eve and on the first day of the year in West Bengal, police said on Thursday.
While a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men at Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Wednesday, in another incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped on the night of 31 December at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district.
According to a complaint lodged by the victim in the Duttapukur case, some youth partying on the New Year’s Eve barged into her house around 2 am in an inebriated state and raped her. The victim was alone that night as her husband was away for work. The landlord was also beaten up for protesting the assault on the victim. She was later rescued by the neighbours and sent to a hospital.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. 27-Year-Old Sangrur Nurse Found Murdered in Chandigarh Hotel
A 27-year-old nurse from Sangrur was found murdered in a hotel room, with her throat slit, in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.
Identified as Sarabjit Kaur, her body was found lying on the bed in room number 301 on the third floor of Hotel Sky in the afternoon, said police.
Sarabjit was working at Grecian Super Specialty Hospital in Sector 69, Mohali. However, she was on leave for the past one month due to her brother’s wedding, said police.
The victim had checked into the hotel room along with one Maninder Singh — a murder convict and prime suspect — in the evening on 30 December.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Two From Fringe Hindu Outfits Among 6 Held for Killing Bihar Teen in CAA Protest: Police
Two men affiliated to fringe Hindu outfits red-flagged by police are among six arrested in Patna for the murder of a teenager whose body was found on 31 December — 10 days after he was last seen participating in an RJD protest against the CAA and NRC with a Tricolour in his hand.
Police said that Nagesh Samrat (23) of the Hindu Putra Sangathan and Vikas Kumar (21) of the Hindu Samaj Sangathan have been charged in the murder of Amir Hanzla (18), a worker at a bag stitching unit, in the Phulwari Sharif area.
Rafiqur Rahman, in-charge, Phulwari Sharif police station, told The Indian Express: “Our investigation shows that Amir Hanzla tried to leave the spot after police used force to disperse a violent mob. Amir was then held by some boys in the Sangat Gali area. The post-mortem report shows that bricks and other blunt objects were used to kill him. There were head injuries and marks of two cuts on the body. A lot of blood had deposited in the abdominal area suggesting internal bleeding.”
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Over 4 Years After Arrest, Court Acquits Man of Rape, Kidnap
Over four years after a 23-year-old man with speaking and hearing disabilities was arrested for allegedly raping and kidnapping a minor with similar disabilities, a special court last week acquitted him, accepting that they were in a consensual relationship.
“The accused has expressed in sign language to this court that he should not be punished for being in love and he has used no force, they both are married,” the court said, while ordering that the accused be released from jail forthwith.
According to the prosecution, the accused and the victim, went to the same special school. The accused, who is an orphan, was raised in a shelter home for street children. He dropped out of the school, while the victim, a few years his junior, continued with her studies.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. 'Sex Chat Video Morphed, Conspiracy to Malign Me': Noida Police Officer
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna said on Wednesday that the viral video on the social media having his picture and a woman's voice in the background is "morphed" and is part of "conspiracy" by the criminal elements to malign his image.
He said that in the last one year, he has taken strict action against the organised crime and extortion racketeer's in the district, and they are now hatching conspiracies to settle their score.
"I myself have studied the video that is viral on social media. It appears that it is a conspiracy by criminal elements to damage my personal image," said Vaibhav Krishna.
(Source: NDTV)
8. After Recovering Woman's Torso, Mumbai Cops Find Two Severed Legs
Police have recovered two chopped legs in suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after the torso of a woman was found in the same area, an official said on Wednesday.
Police are yet to trace the head of the woman.
The severed legs have been sent for postmortem to find out if they belonged to the murdered woman, the official said.
The legs were found wrapped in a rexin sheet dumped in a dustbin on Tuesday evening, he said.
The torso was found on Monday morning on Kirod Road in Vidyavihar area.
(Source: NDTV)
9. Body of Woman in Her 20s Found Near Thane Skywalk
An unidentified woman in her 20s was found to have committed suicide near a residential locality in Thane on Tuesday night.
According to the Wagle Estate police, the incident was reported to them around 8:30 pm by a resident of Raheja Colony in Thane (West). A team rushed to the spot and found the victim lying lifeless under the skywalk which connects one side of the main road to the another. She was rushed to Jupiter Hospital, where she succumbed while under treatment. Officers said the deceased had injuries consistent with a fall from a height.
“We have also found an eyewitness who saw the woman take the extreme step, and no indications of foul play have come to light so far. The eyewitness, however, did not know which direction she came from and the victim did not have any kind of identification on her person, or even a cell phone,” senior police inspector AS Pathan said.
(Source: The Hindu)