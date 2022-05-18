COVID-19: India Reports Rise in Infections With 1,829 New Cases and 33 Deaths
With over 2,500 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate continues to stand at 98.75 percent.
India reported 1,829 new COVID-19 cases, a gradual rise in a span of 24 hours against the previous day's count of 1,569 cases. In the same period, the country reported 33 deaths, bringing the nationwide tally to 5,24,293.
The tally of active cases in the country has declined to 15,647 cases, while the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 0.42 and 0.57 percent, respectively.
Over the last 24 hours, the country administered 14,97,695 vaccinations, bringing the total vaccination count to 191.65 crore.
The recovery of 2,548 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative recovery tally to 4,25,87,259. Consequently, India's recovery rate continues to stand at 98.75 percent.
Also, in the same period, India conducted 4,34,962 tests across the country, bringing the overall tally to 84.49 crore.
