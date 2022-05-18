COVID-19: India Reports Rise in Infections With 1,829 New Cases and 33 Deaths

India reported 1,829 new COVID-19 cases, a gradual rise in a span of 24 hours against the previous day's count of 1,569 cases. In the same period, the country reported 33 deaths, bringing the nationwide tally to 5,24,293.

The tally of active cases in the country has declined to 15,647 cases, while the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 0.42 and 0.57 percent, respectively.