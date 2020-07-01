Concerns Over ‘New Claim Lines’: Indo-China Corps Commanders Meet

The third round of corp commander level talks between 14th Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Region Commander Major General Liu Lin went on for 12 hours and got over at 11 pm on Tuesday, 30 June, at the Chushul border point (Chinese side), reported news agency ANI.

The meeting was held to discuss the status of disengagement of troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the roadmap for the de-escalation process.

Government sources also said that the two parties explored ways to ease the tension in the area.