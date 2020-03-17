COVID-19: India Bans Passenger Entry from Afghanistan, Malaysia
(Photo: AP)

The government on Tuesday, 17 March, banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

In continuation of the travel advisory issued on 11 and 16 March, the following additional advisory has been issued.

“Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect,” it said.

No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST). The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure, according to the advisory.

This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till 31 March and will be reviewed subsequently.

With coronavirus cases swelling in the country, the government banned the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey and the UK from 8 to 31 March on Monday.

