Bal Puraskar Winner: Girl Who Carried Her Father 1,200 km on Cycle

Jyoti Kumari, the 16-year-old girl who carried her ailing father for 1,200 kilometres from Haryana to Bihar's Darbhanga on a bicycle during the coronavirus lockdown last year, is to be awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.



She is among the thirty-two children who received the prestigious award during India's 72nd Republic Day.

"Congratulation to Bihar, Darbhanga's Jyoti Kumari for getting Bal Puraskar and warm wishes for her future," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday.