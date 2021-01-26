Bal Puraskar Winner: Girl Who Carried Her Father 1,200 km on Cycle
Sixteen-year-old Jyoti Kumari carried her ailing father from Haryana to Bihar on a bicycle during COVID-19 lockdown.
Jyoti Kumari, the 16-year-old girl who carried her ailing father for 1,200 kilometres from Haryana to Bihar's Darbhanga on a bicycle during the coronavirus lockdown last year, is to be awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.
She is among the thirty-two children who received the prestigious award during India's 72nd Republic Day.
"Congratulation to Bihar, Darbhanga's Jyoti Kumari for getting Bal Puraskar and warm wishes for her future," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday.
"She might seem like any other girl of her age, but the courage and strength that she displayed by covering 1,200 kms on a bicycle, that too with her ailing father on the rear seat, cannot be described in words," the tweet read.
PM Modi spoke to all the award-winners through a video link and congratulated the winners.
Seven awards have been given in the field of art and culture, nine awards have been given for innovation, five for scholastic achievements, seven children have won the award in the sports category, three children have been felicitated for bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of social service.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.