India Should’ve Taken Action After 26/11: Congress’ Manish Tewari in New Book

Excerpts from his new book 10 Flash Points; 20 Years: National Security Situations That Impacted India reveal that Congress MP Manish Tewari was unhappy about the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's supposed inaction after the 26/11 attacks.

Announcing the launch of the book on Tuesday, 23 November, Tewari stated on Twitter that the book “objectively delves into every salient National Security Challenge India has faced in the past two decades” and shared some excerpts from the book.

Speaking of the terror attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai, the excerpt reads,