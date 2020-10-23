Income Tax Department Raids BJP Leader’s House In Surat

The Income Tax department on Thursday, 22 October carried out search on the premises of Surat BJP unit vice-chairman PVS Sarma’s residence. Sarma joined politics just a few years ago after taking VRS as an I-T officer.

This comes after Sarma alleged that a few I-T officials, jewellers and chartered accountants were involved in money laundering throughout demonetisation in 2016, reported news agency PTI.