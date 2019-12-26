In Spirit of Humanity: Cal HC Stays Deportation of Rohingya Couple

The couple, Abdur Sukur and Anowara Begum, entered India through Bangladesh in 2017 and sent their application to UNHCR. They said they were on their way to the UNHCR hearing when they were arrested and are still in jail even after serving a two-year sentence under the Foreigners Act.

The couple submitted a writ petition before the Court, saying they are stateless at present as Myanmar has disowned them. The couple argued that deporting them to Myanmar will amount to death sentence, according to Livelaw.