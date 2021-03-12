View Fullscreen
1/12
Workers dry roll Trinamool Congress flags after being manufactured at a factory for the upcoming Assembly polls in several states, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, 10 March.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
From the run up to Assembly elections to how women’s day was celebrated, here’s what happened in India this week.
From the run up to important Assembly elections in multiple states, to how women’s day was marked across the country, here’s what happened in India this week.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!