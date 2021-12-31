ADVERTISEMENT
Amritsar: Kitemaker Jagmohan Kanojia displays his kites made for the New Year at his workshop in Amritsar, on Thursday, 30 December.
PTI
In Photos: India This Week
From new year preparations to doctors' protest, here's a glimpse of India this week.
