In Photos: India This Week

From Guru Teg Bahadur's birth anniversary to the UK PM's visit to India, here's a glimpse of India this week.

From Guru Teg Bahadur's 400th birth anniversary celebrations to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India, here's a glimpse of India this week.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shake hands prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Friday, 22 April.

(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A bulldozer being used to demolish illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by the NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 20 April.  

(Photo: PTI)

Jammu: Devotees belonging to Christian community pray in a church on the occasion of Easter Sunday, in Jammu on Sunday, 17 April.

(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Light show at Red Fort during a programme to mark the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 20 April.

(Photo: PTI)

Ahmedabad: Police detain supporters of Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani who were protesting after the Assam Police detained the leader, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday, 21 April.

(Photo: PTI)

Baramulla: Army personnel during an encounter with militants which started on Thursday, at Malwah area of District Baramullah in North Kashmir on Friday, 22 April. Four militants were killed including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo and four soldiers and a policeman were injured in the gun battle.

(Photo: PTI)

Udupi: Hijab row petitioner Aliya Assadi and Resham return from their colleges after authorities allegedly disallowed them to appear in the PUC exam for wearing a hijab, in Udupi, Karnataka, on Friday, 22 April.

(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Buddhist monks attend Samajik Samrasta Sammelan in New Delhi on Sunday, 17 April.

(Photo: PTI)

Vadodara: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson climbs onto a JCB at the new JCB Factory in Vadodara, Gujarat, as part of his two-day trip to India on Thursday, 21 April. 

(Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after scoring a hundred during the 34th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Friday, 22 April.

(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort.

(Photo: PTI)

Moradabad: Students with their faces painted pose for a photograph during an event, on the eve of World Earth Day, in Moradabad, on  Thursday, 21 April.

(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India successfully test-fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the guided missile destroyer INS Delhi.

(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard at the entrance of a mosque after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, on Sunday, 17 April. 

(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni, and Randeep Surjewala leave the residence of the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi after a meeting, at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Wednesday, 20 April.

(Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani exchange greetings during the inauguration of 6th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), in Kolkata on Wednesday, 20 April.

(Photo: PTI)

Hubballi: Police patrol after violent clashes in the area over an objectionable social media post, in Hubballi on Sunday, 17 April. 

(Photo: PTI)

