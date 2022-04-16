ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: India This Week

From Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations to the wedding of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, here's a glimpse of India this week.

From Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations to the wedding of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, here's a glimpse of India this week.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, on the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, at the Parliament House in New Delhi.</p></div>

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, on the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Thursday, 14 April, pose for pictures after their wedding ceremony, outside their residence in Mumbai.</p></div>

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Thursday, 14 April, pose for pictures after their wedding ceremony, outside their residence in Mumbai.

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya interacts with media as he is being detained by police on his way to riot-hit Karauli on Wednesday, 13 April.</p></div>

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya interacts with media as he is being detained by police on his way to riot-hit Karauli on Wednesday, 13 April.

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday, 16 April.</p></div>

Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday, 16 April.

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A vendor sells Alphonso mangoes of Konkan region at Crawford market in Mumbai on Saturday, 16 April. </p></div>

A vendor sells Alphonso mangoes of Konkan region at Crawford market in Mumbai on Saturday, 16 April.

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An IAF helicopter being used for rescue and relief operations after collision of two cable cars at Trikut Ropeway in Deoghar district of Jharkhand.</p></div>

An IAF helicopter being used for rescue and relief operations after collision of two cable cars at Trikut Ropeway in Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi Police personnel remove saffron flags and posters near JNU in New Delhi on Friday, 15 April.</p></div>

Delhi Police personnel remove saffron flags and posters near JNU in New Delhi on Friday, 15 April.

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Muslim devotees break their fast during Iftar at New Delhi Jama Masjid, near Parliament House, on Friday, 15 April.</p></div>

Muslim devotees break their fast during Iftar at New Delhi Jama Masjid, near Parliament House, on Friday, 15 April.

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>President Ram Nath Kovind being presented a bouquet by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.</p></div>

President Ram Nath Kovind being presented a bouquet by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

(Photo: PTI)-

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Devotees pull a chariot during the annual Chithirai festival of Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple in Madurai, on Friday, 15 April.</p></div>

Devotees pull a chariot during the annual Chithirai festival of Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple in Madurai, on Friday, 15 April.

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress workers protest against the hike in prices of fuel, LPG cylinders, and other essential commodities, in Hubballi on Sunday, 10 April.</p></div>

Congress workers protest against the hike in prices of fuel, LPG cylinders, and other essential commodities, in Hubballi on Sunday, 10 April.

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad supporters wave saffron flags in Gurugram as they participate in Saffron Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, 10 April.</p></div>

Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad supporters wave saffron flags in Gurugram as they participate in Saffron Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, 10 April.

(Photo: PTI)

