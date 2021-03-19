View Fullscreen
Ahmedabad: Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRTS) buses parked inside the depot after authorities suspended transport services till further notice amid the pandemic, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday 18 March.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

From the run up to important Assembly elections to new lockdowns, here’s what happened in India this week.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read

From the run up to important Assembly elections in multiple states, to lockdowns in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, here’s what happened in India this week.

