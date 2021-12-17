ADVERTISEMENT
Ghaziabad: Workers remove barricades as farmers leave after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, Wednesday.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

From the farmer's vacating Delhi borders to the deadlock in Parliament, here's a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read

From the farmer's calling off their year-long agitation to the deadlock in the Parliament, here's a glimpse of India this week.

