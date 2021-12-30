In a Setback for Sidhu, Punjab Cong to Contest Polls Under Joint Leadership
As per sources, the move to contest under a joint leadership is aimed at balancing caste equations in the state.
Chief of Punjab Congress' campaign committee Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday, 29 December, declared that the party will contest the upcoming state elections under a "joint leadership", putting rest to rumours surrounding the party's Chief Ministerial face.
"We had never announced chief ministerial face before Assembly elections except in 2017, which was an exception. Now also we will not announce chief ministerial face and will contest Assembly elections 2022 under the joint leadership of Congress," Jakhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Congress' decision is seen as a blow to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was pushing for the announcement and speculating his nomination for the post.
As per sources, the move to contest under a collective leadership is aimed at balancing caste equations in the state and preventing polarisation within the party, ANI reported.
The top leadership in Congress is constituent of leaders from diverse communities. CM Channi is from the Dalit community, state party chief Mr Sidhu is a Jat Sikh, Jakhar, a Jat, is heading the election campaign committee, and two deputy chief ministers - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, a Jat Sikh, and OP Soni from the Hindu community.
In the assembly elections held in 2017, the Congress won a sweeping majority by claiming 77 seats of the 117-member assembly, and ousting the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats.
(With inputs from ANI.)
