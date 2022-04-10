Imran Khan Loses No-Trust Vote, Nominations of New PM Due Today
Catch all the live updates on the no-trust vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan here.
Imran Khan has lost the no-confidence vote against him in Pakistan’s National Assembly. The results of the vote were declared around 1:00 PST (1:30 IST), with 174 members favouring the resolution of no-trust.
The Pakistan National Assembly was adjourned and the House will meet again on 11 April at 2 pm to elect a new PM. Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who chaired the no-trust vote session, said the nomination papers for the new PM may be submitted by 2 PM on 10 April and the scrutiny would be done by 3 PM.
Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition, is being considered a frontrunner to be Pakistan's next prime minister. In his address to the National Assembly, the 70-year-old leader said, "We won't send innocent people to jail. We won't take revenge. But law will take its course, and justice will take its course."
Nightmare for Pakistan is Over, Time to Heal: Maryam Nawaz Sharif
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), expressed relief on 10 April after Imran Khan-led government lost the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.
