Imran Khan Loses No-Trust Vote, Nominations of New PM Due Today

Catch all the live updates on the no-trust vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.</p></div>
Imran Khan has lost the no-confidence vote against him in Pakistan’s National Assembly. The results of the vote were declared around 1:00 PST (1:30 IST), with 174 members favouring the resolution of no-trust.

The Pakistan National Assembly was adjourned and the House will meet again on 11 April at 2 pm to elect a new PM. Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who chaired the no-trust vote session, said the nomination papers for the new PM may be submitted by 2 PM on 10 April and the scrutiny would be done by 3 PM.

Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition, is being considered a frontrunner to be Pakistan's next prime minister. In his address to the National Assembly, the 70-year-old leader said, "We won't send innocent people to jail. We won't take revenge. But law will take its course, and justice will take its course."

11:42 AM , 10 Apr

Nightmare for Pakistan is Over, Time to Heal: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), expressed relief on 10 April after Imran Khan-led government lost the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

