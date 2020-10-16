Imposing Bail Conditions for Sexual Offenders: SC Seeks AG’s View

The Supreme Court on Friday, 16 October, sought Attorney General KK Venugopal's view on a plea about courts imposing bail conditions for sex crime offenders which end up further harassing their victims.

This comes after Aparna Bhat and eight other women lawyers approached the apex court months after the Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing a man accused of sexual assault to visit his victim at home on Rakshabandhan and "allow" her to tie a rakhi. This direction was given to him as a condition of bail.

The plea will be heard next on 2 November.