The Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun held the Passing Our Parade (POP) on Saturday, 13 June, for 423 cadets who will now be commissioned into the Indian Army.Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane reviewed the parade which was streamed live on Indian Army’s YouTube channel due to the coronavirus pandemic.The cadets were seen wearing masks and practising social distancing as the parents and relatives also gave the ceremony a miss due to the pandemic. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.