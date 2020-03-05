If Police Fail to Enforce Law, Democracy Fails: NSA Ajit Doval

Doval, a 1968-batch IPS officer who rose to become Director of Intelligence Bureau and was later picked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his NSA in 2014, said: "Law-making is the most sacrosanct job in a democracy. It is not done by an imperial ruler or from the pulpit of a religious leader but by the representatives of the people and you are the enforcers of that law."

"If you fail, democracy fails," Doval said while inaugurating the 'Third Young Superintendents of Police Conference' organised here by the BPR&D, a national police think tank.