Idli Seller Killed by Customers After Quarrel Over Rs 20: Police
“People rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead,” a police official said.
Following an altercation over Rs 20, an idli vendor was allegedly murdered on Friday, 5 February, by three unidentified customers at Mira Road in Mumbai’s Thane district, police said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.
The incident reportedly occurred in the morning, when three people visited 26-year-old Virendra Yadav’s road-side shop and asked him for the Rs 20 he owed them. Soon, the argument over the owed money led to a fight, a police official said.
"The trio pushed the vendor, due to which he fell down and suffered head injuries. Other people rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead," PTI quoted the official as saying.
The official also informed that the idli seller’s body was later sent for a post-mortem.
A murder case has been was registered against the three accused at Mira Road’s Naya Nagar police station. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have also launched a search to trace the accused, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)
