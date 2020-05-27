The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 27 May, seeking a reply from the Centre said, “Why can’t private hospitals, which were given land free of cost, treat COVID-19 patients for free?”The apex court said hospitals which can treat such patients for free or at a nominal cost must be identified.A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy directed the Centre to identify a list of those hospitals where minimum or free of cost treatment can be done for coronavirus. The top court will hear the case next week.The apex court was hearing a petition filed by a lawyer, Sachin Jain, who claimed that private hospitals in the country were commercially exploiting patients to make a “fortune out of their miseries” in the hour of crisis.Maha Govt Takes Over 80% Beds in Private Hospitals, Caps ChargesCJI Bobde said, “You identify all those hospitals and find out. You try to find out and see whether these hospitals can charge minimum cost or even free of cost,” according to LiveLaw.This comes a day after the top court took suo motu cognizance of “problems and miseries of migrant labourers” stranded in different parts of the country and “inadequacies and certain lapses” in efforts by the Centre and states. The court has sought their responses, saying it will hear the matter again on Thursday.Last month, the Supreme Court sought the response of Centre to regulate the cost of coronavirus treatment and adjourned the matter. Jain sought a direction that the private hospitals, who are functioning on public land, treat coronavirus patients pro-bono or on a no-profit basis.Appearing on behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out to the court that this being a policy issue requires to be decided by the government.Meanwhile, several reports of private hospitals charging hefty fees have also emerged.(With inputs from LiveLaw)SC Allows Air India to Keep Middle Seats Occupied Till 6 June We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.