ICMR Says No RT-PCR Test Needed for Travelling: Is it A Good Idea?

On Tuesday, 4 May, The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued new guidelines for COVID testing in the country.

The advisory recommends against repeating RT-PCR tests, and lists the different scenarios where the tests may be foregone.

These guidelines have been updated keeping the ongoing COVID crisis, in an attempt to reduce the burden on laboratories due to an increase in caseload.

Is reducing RT-PCR tests at this stage of the pandemic a good idea? FIT asks Dr Anant Bhan, Adjunct Professor & Researcher in Bioethics at Mangaluru’s Yenepoya University, and Dr Swapneil Parikh, an internal medicine specialist in Mumbai and author of ‘The Coronavirus: What You Need to Know About the Global Pandemic’.