IAF to Airlift 4 Cryogenic Oxygen Tanks From Singapore Today: MHA
The C-17 aircraft will reach the Panagarh airbase by Saturday evening.
A C-17 Indian Air Force aircraft will reach the Panagarh airbase by Saturday, 24 April, evening carrying four containers of cryogenic oxygen tanks, after the MHA said it is coordinating lifting of the high-capacity tankers from abroad to cater to the domestic demand for medical oxygen.
The C-17 aircraft got airborne at 2 am from the Hindon Air Base and reached the Changi International Airport in Singapore at around 7:45 am.
Meanwhile, the German Embassy in India also announced that private German company Linder together with Tata have managed to secure 24 oxygen transport tanks that will be airlifted to India to increase transport capacity of medical oxygen to COVID hotspots in India.
Hospitals across India have been putting out SOS calls on social media to seek medical oxygen for their critical patients.
Twenty-five people died last night at the Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi due to shortage of medical oxygen, a top official at the hospital said on Saturday, highlighting the worsening situation in the national capital's hospitals.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.