IAF to Airlift 4 Cryogenic Oxygen Tanks From Singapore Today: MHA

A C-17 Indian Air Force aircraft will reach the Panagarh airbase by Saturday, 24 April, evening carrying four containers of cryogenic oxygen tanks, after the MHA said it is coordinating lifting of the high-capacity tankers from abroad to cater to the domestic demand for medical oxygen.

The C-17 aircraft got airborne at 2 am from the Hindon Air Base and reached the Changi International Airport in Singapore at around 7:45 am.