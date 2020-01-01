IAF’s New Year Video Rides High on Patriotism, Lauds Air Warriors

The nearly two-and-a-half-minute long video released on New Year's Eve by the IAF on Twitter has already clocked over 15,000 views, over 5,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets.

The video begins with a poetic narration in Hindi, amplified in its appeal with energising music. The opening line praises the "profound patriotism" coursing through the veins of IAF warriors which can even "dwarf storms and tempests".

An air warrior wears a "smile filled with pride", and a "resolve to defeat the enemy", the narrator says in the video.