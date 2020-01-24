‘You Inspire Me’: PM to Kids Who Won National Awards
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 24 January, lauded the work done by children who won national awards in various categories, saying he gets inspiration and energy from them.
Interacting with children who won the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar at his residence, the prime minister said he is proud to see the awareness of their duty towards society and the nation.
"Whenever I hear about such courageous work done by all you young comrades, talk to you, I also get inspiration and energy," Modi added.
He told them to enjoy drinking water and juice, not medicine. He also advised them to be physically active.
It carries a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a citation.
The 49 awardees include 12-year-old Darsh Malani, who has performed over 50 magic shows worldwide, and 11-year-old Manoj Kumar Lohar, awarded for his mastery in tabla vadan.
