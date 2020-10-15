Watch: Woman Narrowly Escapes Building Collapse in Hyderabad

In the video, shared on Twitter by The News Minute reporter Paul Oommen, a burqa-clad woman can be seen walking down the side of a busy road. She crosses a temple and rushes past a two-storey structure which appears to be in a dilapidated condition when it suddenly collapses within seconds.

However, the woman escaped unhurt. The structure can be seen crumbling down in a fraction of seconds, leaving the entire area covered with stones, bricks and smoke.