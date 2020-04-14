Man Arrested for Distributing Liquor to Addicts in Hyderabad

It all reportedly started when Kumar was on his way home from work and spotted a woman convulsing allegedly due to withdrawal. While the woman was hospitalised, there were other addicts in the area.

Kumar, who had a bottle of alcohol at home, reportedly got it with him and started distributing liquor to people.

According to a report in The Siasat Daily, Kumar reportedly made a video of the process and shared it on social media, where it soon went viral, making the excise department swoop in and arrest him.

(With inputs from Telangana Today and The Siasat Daily)