Hyderabad Cop Runs 2 Km To Clear Busy Road For An Ambulance 

In the video, shot by someone in the ambulance, the constable is seen running from GPO Junction towards Koti asking the motorists to make space for the ambulance. He ran beyond jurisdiction of his police station to ensure this. The effort of Babji, attached to Abids Traffic Police Station, was praised by motorists. Though caught in a traffic jam, they clapped for him.

The constable said the appreciation he received from the public gave him immense satisfaction.