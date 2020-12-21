Waiting Period for HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers Till March: Report
Four-wheeler and two-wheeler owners reportedly will have to wait till March 2021 to book appointments for high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers for their vehicles, reported PTI.
Earlier this week, the Delhi transport department will start fining vehicles up to Rs 10,000 who do not have their high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers affixed on their vehicles.
Delhiites can be fined ₹10,000, which is compoundable to ₹5,500 under the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Registered vehicles of other states are not included in this.
The department has earlier notified Delhiites to get their HSRP and colour-coded stickers affixed. According to reports, the operation will be held in nine of 11 districts currently. One police team has been deployed in each district for action.
However, the vehicles that have applied for HSRP and colour-coded stickers will not be fined for now. The vehicle owner will have to show a receipt/slip of the application that they have applied for.
"Enforcement teams have been instructed not to penalise those car owners who have booked slots for affixing HSRP and fuel stickers. Car owners can produce any evidence of bookings, such as SMS or any other receipt, and they wouldn't have to pay the challan,” reported NDTV quoting KK Dahiya, Special Commissioner (Transport)
What is HSRP?
HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.
What Are Colour-Coded Stickers?
The colour-coded or fuel stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type. Those vehicles, which run on petrol and CNG, will have light blue-coloured stickers, while the ones that use diesel will have orange-coloured stickers.
These colour-coded stickers have details like the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.
