How a Jamaat Meeting Links COVID-19 Cases in TN, Telangana, Delhi

It is not just in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, but in Delhi as well, six persons who have been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jhajjar had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Nizamuddin.

According to a press statement from the government of Tamil Nadu, there were around 1,500 people from Tamil Nadu alone at this conference; many of the participants have travelled to different parts of India following the meet.