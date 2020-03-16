‘Mental Agony of Being Unable to Leave Was Horrible’: TN Techie

For 30-year-old Srinithin Jayabal, last week was nothing short of a nightmare. The software developer who landed in Rome on 26 February had spent a good two weeks in Italy before the country suddenly shut down in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The young techie, who runs his own business in Coimbatore, travels to Italy every year to meet clients. This time, he realised, he was trapped, with rules set by India making him ineligible to board a flight back home.

"Rome shut down on 9 March and it became clear that I had to immediately leave before airports, too, stopped functioning. I was anyway supposed to leave on 15 March, and so I advanced my ticket to 10 March. I cleared immigration and was about to board the flight when the Emirates crew stopped me," he says.