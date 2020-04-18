‘Hospitals Turning Away Patients Will Face Action’: Harsh Vardhan

Action would be taken against healthcare personnel if any patient needing immediate attention is turned away from hospitals without treatment, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has warned.

Chairing a video conference with Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and medical superintendents of major central and city government hospitals and municipal commissioners of Delhi, Vardhan said he has received complaints about denial of treatment to people suffering from critical ailments, other than COVID-19.