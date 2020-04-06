Guj Civic Body Gaffe Leads to ‘Corona Stigma’ For Delhi Man’s Kin

Rais Khan Pathan, a member of the Delhi Waqf Board who resides in the national capital, alleged that a red “home quarantine” sticker was put up outside his Ahmedabad residence on 1 April by the city’s civic body “by mistake”.

He says that even though he tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his wife and daughter, who live in Ahmedabad, are being discriminated against and have been isolated by the neighbours, after the sticker sparked fear in the locality.

Khan said, “The sticker indicated that I have coronavirus but I have gotten myself tested from AIIMS, where I got a negative result.”