Home Ministry Seeks Three More Months For Framing CAA rules

The Union Home Ministry has informed a department related Standing Committee of Parliament that it needs three more months to frame the rules of the newly passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A senior official told IANS that the Ministry had raised the issue before the Standing Committee in its recent meeting and said it was, however, not known whether the Ministry has got permission for extension.

The Parliament had passed the amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955, in December, 2019, following which the Narendra Modi government notified it in January 2020.

As per the amendment, India will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Christians, Jains and Buddhists from Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan on grounds of religious persecution.