No Legal Action Against CEOs If Employee Found COVID-19 +Ve: MHA
The Union government on Thursday, 23 April, said that no legal action will be taken against the CEO of a company nor a factory will be sealed in case an employee tests positive for COVID-19, PTI reported.
In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said some apprehensions, based on wrong interpretation of the guidelines, have been raised in the media and by some companies having manufacturing facilities.
The letter listed three apprehensions as follows: (A) States may take legal action, including imprisonment of CEO in case a COVID-19 positive employee is found in the factory; (B) In such a situation, the premises of the factory would be sealed for three months; and (C) In case of non-compliance of precautionary measures, the factory may be closed down for two days and may be allowed to restart after full compliance.
"I would like to clarify that there is no such clause in the consolidated revised guidelines and therefore there is no basis for such misplaced apprehensions," Bhalla pointed out in his letter.
India is under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to curb the spread of the coronavirus. However, certain relaxations, including in the industrial sector, were effected from 20 April in areas least affected by the lockdown to soften the blow to the economy.
India has recorded as many as 21,700 coronavirus cases so far, with the death toll standing at 686, according to the Health Ministry figures.
(With inputs from PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
