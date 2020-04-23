No Legal Action Against CEOs If Employee Found COVID-19 +Ve: MHA

The Union government on Thursday, 23 April, said that no legal action will be taken against the CEO of a company nor a factory will be sealed in case an employee tests positive for COVID-19, PTI reported.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said some apprehensions, based on wrong interpretation of the guidelines, have been raised in the media and by some companies having manufacturing facilities.