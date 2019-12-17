Asked Cops to Ensure Peace: Shah on Jamia Violence, CAA Protests
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 17 December said he had directed the Delhi Police to maintain law and order, and to ensure peace in the national capital.
The remarks of the home minister came after violent protests were witnessed at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Sunday, 15 December and at Seelampur on Tuesday, 17 December.
Shah also said the National Register of Citizens (NRC), carried out in Assam, was not a religion-based exercise.
‘Police Did Not go After The Students’
Asked about the force used by police inside the JMI University campus, Shah said the protestors indulged in violence, set blaze six buses and one private vehicle.
"I have directed the Delhi Police to maintain law and order and ensure peace in Delhi," he said.
Appeal to Students to Read CAA Properly: Shah
On being asked about the various student protests that have taken place against the CAA,the Home Minister said that out of the total 224 universities in the country, only 22 have seen protests, four of which were big varsities.
"So, it is not right to say that a lot of universities have seen protests,” said Shah.
‘No Minority Will Face Injustice’
Shah also dismissed a suggestion that the Modi government was working to create a 'Hindu Rashtra' by bringing in the new Citizenship Act and laws like that on instant triple talaq and others.
"Absolutely not. Everyone is free to follow his religion. This government's religion is only the Constitution of India," he said.
"No Indian will be sent out of the country. I want to tell the minorities that special facility will be made for them and also other people (for the NRC). But I also want to ask should we keep our borders open for illegal immigrants?" he said.
Asked whether as the Home Minister, was he in a hurry to take sensitive and important decisions, Shah said the Narendra Modi government was not in a hurry but was trying to solve problems which have been pending for a long time.
On the current economic scenario, Shah said he trusted the leadership of Nirmala Sitharaman as the finance minister and added that the economy will "go ahead" in the next three quarters.
(With Inputs from PTI)
