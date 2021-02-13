‘J&K to Get Status of State at Appropriate Time’: Amit Shah in LS

Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of a state at the appropriate time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, 13 February, during the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament

Slamming the Opposition over the government's Article 370 move of August 2019, the home minister was quoted as saying, "We were asked what did we do about promises made during the abrogation of Article 370. It has been 17 months since the abrogation and you are demanding an account for it. Did you bring the account of what you did for 70 years? Had you worked properly, you need not have asked us... I have no objection. I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within (to see) if they are even fit to demand an account."