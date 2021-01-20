Home Min Amit Shah Hails Delhi Police’s Efforts amid Pandemic

"The Delhi Police passed all tests that came its way, like the pandemic, the northeast Delhi riots, lockdown, lifting of lockdown, sending migrant workers to their homes and even effectively handled the farmers' protests peacefully, through dialogue. I would like to congratulate Delhi Police for all its efforts," Shah said.

He said that effective policing and law and order is a prerequisite for any development work in the nation like GDP growth, industrialisation, effective progress in education, women and children's safety or urban development.