Hold Local Polls in 9 TN Districts by 15 September: SC Tells SEC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 22 June pulled up the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) over pending local elections for its nine new districts, while directing the body to organise the polling exercise by 15 September.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said: "We will give you time till September 15 to complete the election process. It is only nine districts. If not done, we will initiate contempt action against the state poll body."

The bench further asserted that the tenure of the local representatives has already expired in 2018-19, PTI reported.