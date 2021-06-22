Hold Local Polls in 9 TN Districts by 15 September: SC Tells SEC
The Supreme Court bench asserted that COVID-19 was not an excuse in the matter.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 22 June pulled up the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) over pending local elections for its nine new districts, while directing the body to organise the polling exercise by 15 September.
A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said: "We will give you time till September 15 to complete the election process. It is only nine districts. If not done, we will initiate contempt action against the state poll body."
The bench further asserted that the tenure of the local representatives has already expired in 2018-19, PTI reported.
Appearing for the Election Commission of India (ECI), Senior advocate P S Narasimha submitted that the state is still recording one of the highest infections of COVID-19 and, therefore, asked for more time to undetake election exercises in the district.
To this, the bench stated: "Covid is a good excuse in all matters," NDTV quoted.
- Further the counsel said that the state will first have to undertake delimitation exercise in the concerned districts, following which the polls will be conducted.
- The bench, however, refused to give more time to the state poll panel and urged compliance with the order.
The court's notification came in view of a plea submitted by the then opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which had sought the cancelling of the state poll body's notification of 2019.
The DMK had alleged that the poll body did not provide women and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes quota on the basis of the 2011 Census, and was employing a dated 1991 Census for this purpose.
