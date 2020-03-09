HIV-Infected Persons Urge PM to Include Them in Ayushman Bharat

Anjali Gopalan from Naz Foundation, an NGO working for health rights, hoped that PLHIVs are included in all government schemes including Ayushman Bharat, and that the prime minister will consider their request favourably.

Vrinda, a PLHIV and a widow from Satara in Maharashtra, said, "I work as a community care coordinator in Satara anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centre. My salary is very low. I have three daughters and my in-laws don't support me. I have been staying separately."

"With this salary and three daughters to support, it has become almost impossible to survive. If any emergency arises, I have nowhere to go. I request that we be included in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana," she said.